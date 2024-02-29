BTS’ V quizzes fellow soldiers before giving them his autograph

Seoul: Currently, all BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service, including Kim Tae-hyung aka V.

Recently, a fellow soldier serving alongside V shared insights into how he tests his fellow men before signing autographs.

As per a soldier’s account, obtaining V’s autograph follows a specific protocol. When requesting V’s autograph, individuals must write their name on a post-it note. Executive officers are entitled to five autographs, while assistant officers can receive two, as reported by Koreaboo. However, the soldier revealed that any assistant officer who requests an autograph from V must pass a “quiz” in order to receive it.

“He makes you solve a quiz in order to get an autograph. The quiz asks questions such as, ‘What are the BTS members’ names?’ and ‘What is the title of a BTS song?’. If you get the answers wrong, he’ll link arms with other soldiers and chase you out,” he told Koreaboo.

Recently, V was spotted at Chuncheon station in Gangwon Do, heading to his designated unit at the ROK Army’s 2nd Division. BTS member V commenced his military service on December 11, 2023, alongside RM. They completed their 5-week training period from December 11 to January 16, 2024.

V is expected to conclude his military service on June 10, 2025.