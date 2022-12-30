BTS V: Kim Taehyung’s birthday gets celebrated worldwide from Kolkata to New York LED ads

Kolkata: On December 30, BTS’ V celebrated his birthday and the ARMYs joined along. To celebrate V’s birthday on December 30th, fans are making V Road by holding colorful birthday celebration events where V’s image can be found everywhere on large screens and billboards throughout Seoul.

NUNA V, announced that it would add a large LED advertisement to a building with the Japanese fan club ‘Taetae Universe’ (BTSV_JPN) as a 7th birthday project. More than 100 videos of V’s beautiful appearance are broadcast every day.

On the occasion of his birthday, Kolkata fans have put an LED ad on top of Vardaan Mall in Park Street. The ad is there in the middle of Park Street which is decorated for Christmas 2022.

Other fan clubs have also organised events. In fact, there is ad in New York at the One World Trade Centre at New York. This is organised by his China fan base for the event.

In addition, the front of the 7-Eleven HYBE store was wrapped in an advertisement, and a place for fans to gather together to celebrate their birthday was prepared. At cafes in Seoul, Tokyo and Dubai, sculptures and photo zones celebrating V’s birthday were installed. In Myeong-dong, Seoul, the jacket of V’s first solo self-composed song ‘Scenery’ was decorated with a large balloon that made V’s appearance, drawing attention. In addition, through a lottery, 6 people are given a hotel accommodation voucher as a gift.

Our Kolkata ad is live! Vardaan Market, Kolkata

28-31 December '22

10am – 10pm Let's shower our love for Taehyung. Please visit & commemorate his birthday

There was a big que, most turned up for V Day! Cafe event, Kolkata

ADs em comemoração ao aniversário do Taehyung no One World Trade Center em New York.

pic.twitter.com/P19VRGvm1f — Kim Taehyung Brasil (@TaehyungBrasiI) December 30, 2022

Christmas Tree playing on the big screens along with with Taehyung's birthday ADs in Japan