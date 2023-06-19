BTS' V
BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) attends the Bruno Mars concert with his ‘Wooga Squad’ besties

By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, was spotted at the Bruno Mars concert accompanied by his “Wooga Squad” best friends Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

A blonde Taehyung captured the crowd’s attention when he arrived, and he was seen vibing and having a good time throughout the night with his friends.

 

 

