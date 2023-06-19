BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) attends the Bruno Mars concert with his ‘Wooga Squad’ besties
Seoul: Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, was spotted at the Bruno Mars concert accompanied by his “Wooga Squad” best friends Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.
A blonde Taehyung captured the crowd’s attention when he arrived, and he was seen vibing and having a good time throughout the night with his friends.
Taehyung and Park Seojoon at Bruno Mars concert today. pic.twitter.com/T9O4nPcsaG
— Viral Takes (@viraltakes) June 18, 2023
📸 New video shows #BTSV / Kim Taehyung with Park Hyungsik and Park Seojoon smiling ear to ear, as Bruno Mars addresses the crowd with "Bogoshippo baby…" at his concert!
😍💕✨
A mini Wooga squad reunion 🥹 pic.twitter.com/a0CS0YdI4I
— SK POP (@SKPopCulture) June 18, 2023
taehyung at bruno mars concert he looks ethereal 😭😭pic.twitter.com/RaD7od2N1o
— ^^ (@willynyyn) June 18, 2023
