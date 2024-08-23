BTS’ V gets decked in 20 kg SDT uniform, looks suave

Seoul: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has stunned fans with a new army photo, looking effortlessly suave in his SDT uniform despite battling a scorching heatwave.

Serving with South Korea’s elite Special Forces Team (SDT), V was captured in an intense moment of his Enemy Explosion Terrorism training, clad in a heavy 20 kg all-black uniform. The uniform’s weight, combined with the ongoing heatwave in South Korea, made the conditions particularly grueling, evident from the red splotches on his forehead.

The official military app, The Camp, which used to provide updates about soldiers to their families, no longer posts updates about BTS due to an intellectual property rights issue with the band’s agency, BigHit. However, fans were delighted to see a new update surface on The Qoo.

A photo of him posing with his team was posted on the South Korean online forum. Sitting on one knee with his face partially masked, Taehyung flashed a thumbs-up and looked healthier and stronger than ever. However, fans also noted that he was heavily sweating in the hot weather.