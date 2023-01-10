BTS’ V enters J-14 ‘list of Generation Z’s boys’; also becomes Most Attractive Representation Of K-pop Band Idol

BTS’ V enters J-14 ‘list of Generation Z’s boys’; also becomes Most Attractive Representation Of K-pop Band Idol

Seoul: BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has been featured on the American magazine J-14 ‘list of Generation Z’s boys.’

The American celebrity magazine highlighted BTS star V as a worldwide influencer and said that the 27-old singer is an impactful K-pop artist and his influence has not just been limited to his musical performance but he has also a hugely influential in the fashion world.

“V is not only a singer & dancer in the biggest band in the world, he’s also hugely influential in the fashion world. Known for his unique & relaxed style, he’s even been coined with the term, ‘Human Gucci’,” magazine wrote.

V has been listed in the list titled ‘IT BOYS’ alongside Timothée, Chalamet, Christopher Briney, and Conan Gray.

Besides, V has also topped the list of the most attractive representation of a K-pop band idol, according to a recent poll. The poll, which was conducted by a South Korean entertainment news outlet, asked participants to vote for their favorite K-pop idols based on their looks, style, and overall attractiveness.

He’s been hailed for having the ideal balance of masculine and feminine traits and having a nearly flawless “golden ratio” when it comes to his gorgeous face, and has received a record amount of mentions in “Most Handsome”-themed lists during the previous ten years.

The recent “Top Faces of the Year: Handsome and Beautiful 2022” event by the entertainment platform Special Awards evaluated the top male and female visuals in the Asian entertainment sector.

V is ranked first for the second year in a row, with around 37.1% of the total votes cast. Second on the list is the female K-Pop idol with the highest ranking: Lisa, BLACKPINK’s beautiful and skilled maknae!

The third spot is taken by another BTS member and their group’s maknae, the constantly amusing and visually stunning Jungkook.