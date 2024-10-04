Seoul: BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has been crowned the “Most Handsome Man in the World 2024.” This prestigious title was awarded following a comprehensive global poll conducted by a British magazine, which saw participation from fans across 163 countries.

V’s victory was marked by an overwhelming response, garnering over 7 million votes. The poll considered not only physical appearance but also charisma and international appeal. V’s charm, humility, and genuine kindness were highlighted as key factors in his selection.

The competition was fierce, with notable contenders such as British actor Robert Pattinson, pop star Justin Bieber, and “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page also in the running. Despite the tough competition, V’s multifaceted talent and captivating presence set him apart, securing his place at the top.

Fans, known as ARMY, have taken to social media to celebrate this achievement, flooding platforms with congratulatory messages and expressions of pride. V’s win not only reinforces his status as a leading visual icon in the K-pop industry but also highlights his global influence and appeal.

This accolade adds to V’s impressive list of achievements, further solidifying his position as a global icon of charm and talent. As BTS continues to dominate the music scene, V’s recognition as the “Most Handsome Man in the World 2024” is a testament to his enduring popularity and the profound impact he has on fans worldwide.

