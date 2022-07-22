BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa Make to Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022– Check Full List

New Delhi: The website, Influencer Marketing Hub took the help of the free Influencer Rank Search tool to make a list of the top 20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022 according to their level of influence rather than just follower digits.

BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the biggest K-pop groups in the world.

The number one spot in the list is grasped by Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo followed by American model and media personality Kendall Jenner. The other renowned icons on the list are Lionel Messi, singer Ariana Grande, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift. The list also has stars from the South Korean industry BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung along with American actress and producer Selena Gomez, girl band BLACKPINK’ Jennie, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tom Holland, BTS Jimin, BTS Suga, Khloe Kardashian, BTS Jin, Beyonce, and BLACKPINK’s member Jisoo.