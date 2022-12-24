BTS’ V Covers Michael Bublé’s ‘It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas’ ft Yeontan

Seoul: Sharing the gift of a holiday song is becoming something of a tradition for BTS member V. Holiday season just got a little better for ARMY, thanks to BTS V. Kim Taehyung has released a cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” as a gift to his fans. The cover was released on Friday (Dec. 23) and a video of V performing the song was shared on YouTube. The video shows Taehyung singing the song while dressed in an oversized hoodie.

During the performance, V pulls up the hood of his hoodie and sings “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” lyrics with enthusiasm, punctuating the words with small fist pumps. He then picks up his dog and snuggles with it before the pup licks his nose. Kim Taehyung’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ has definitely made Xmas special for ARMY.

This marks the second year in a row that V has shared a holiday song with his fans. Last year, V released a solo single called “Christmas Tree,” which earned him his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and debut at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also entered the Holiday 100 chart at number 55.

With the release of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” V is also hoping to provide a bit of holiday cheer to his fans.