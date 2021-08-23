BTS V
BTS V Becomes Most Handsome Man of 2021; Check Out Pics Here

By PragativadiNews
Seoul:  BTS V (Kim Taehyung) who already enjoys massive popularity has recently been featured in the Most Handsome Man list as well.

Every year and throughout various portals conduct these surveys and do research and development for entertainment purposes.

Taehyung has topped the list of Besttopper.com’s Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World. He has left behind even the famous Hollywood and Bollywood actors including Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Hrithik Roshan.

Check The Top 10 World’s Most Handsome Man Here:

  1. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung
  2. Brad Pitt
  3. Noah Mills
  4. Robert Pattinson
  5. Omar Borkan Al Gala
  6. Hrithik Roshan
  7. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
  8. Tom Cruise
  9. Chris Evans
  10. Henry Cavill

Check Out Some Of V’s Pics:

V from BTS "Butter" Press conference

Kim Tae-hyung (V) in the clip DNA of the BTS

BTS V stunning visuals in the first teaser photo for “Dynamite.”

 

Dynamite Promo: V (BTS)

 

BTS V (Boy with Luv era)

BTS v at Grammys

 

