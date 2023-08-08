BTS’ V announces his solo debut album Layover

Seoul: BTS member V has announced his solo debut album Layover which will consist of six songs. They are–Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). Taking to Weverse on Tuesday morning, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a statement. V aka Kim Taehyung’s album will release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).

The statement read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish.”

It added, “1. Rainy Days-In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings. 2. Blue-An homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song. 3. Love Me Again- A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track. 4. Slow Dancing-The focus track of this album, a ‘70s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests.”

The statement continued, “5. For Us-A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics. 6. Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)-A piano arrangement of the focus track “Slow Dancing,” which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track. The music videos for all five tracks will also be revealed.”

It concluded, “V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.* Pre-order dates: From 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (KST) * Release date: 1:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 (KST).”

V also took to Instagram and shared a picture of a few boxes, of his album, resting on the stairs. He wrote, “I’m sending them to every house with the desire I want to deliver them to you (person bowing deeply emoji).” He also posted a clip on his Instagram Stories.