BTS’ V And UMI Drop New Collab Single ‘Wherever U R’ On His Birthday

Seoul: BTS’ V and UMI have released a new song titled Wherever U R. The lyrical video of the romantic duet was released on V’s 28th birthday. The track was unveiled on December 30.

The song is a neo-soul collaboration featuring V’s and UMI’s vocals, exploring themes of yearning and connection. The lyrics of the song are available in English and Korean, with Japanese translations to be released later. The music video for the project was initially revealed on Spotify and Apple Music and later debuted on YouTube. The American singer UMI, before collaborating with V, expressed her hope that the song would remind listeners of V.

BIGHIT MUSIC commented, “V and UMI enjoyed listening to one another’s music [before working together on this song]. Through this collaboration, the two of them conveyed the messages they wanted to tell their fans through music.”

In addition to releasing an official lyric video for the song, UMI also shared a cute video of herself and V singing along to the new single.

Meanwhile, V recently enlisted in the military earlier this month.