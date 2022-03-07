BTS’ V and Jungkook say they never fight after Jin spreads ‘rumours’

Seoul: The K-Pop septet BTS share a close bond with each other, and the friendship that ARMY celebrates the most is the one between V (born Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook.

Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook, fondly known as Taekook by the BTS fandom ARMY, have often shown each other love and support, giving fans friendship goals.

However, Jin was in the mood to tease not only them but also the fandom by starting a rumour about them.

On Sunday, Jin joined J-Hope, V and Jungkook for a surprise Vlive. The session was hosted just a few days before BTS returns to the stage with their concert Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul. During the live session, Kim Seokjin, Jung Hoseok, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook teased the upcoming concert and also gave fans updates about their recent activities. In between this, Jin suddenly announced that V and Jungkook had gotten into a fight before the Vlive had begun.

As translated by BTS fan @TIGERBUNNlES on Twitter, Jin began by claiming, “V & JK had a fight earlier.” However, Taehyung and Jungkook instantly shut the rumours down by asking, “No we never fight,” TaeTae announced, “when did we fight?” Jungkook added. Jin then teased, “This is how you make a rumour.” Hobi joined in the conversation and said, “You two are water and fire each other.” Taehyung added, “I need fire.” “I need water,” the golden Maknae replied. “You guys will never separate,” the Moon singer predicted. “According to a fortuneteller, I need fire,” Taehyung added.