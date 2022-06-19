BTS V and Jungkook reveal new tattoos!

Seoul: V and Jungkook, two of the pioneering members of the k-pop band BTS, have now given updates on their recent tattoo art.

V got his tattoo inked on his arm, between two moles. Jungkook got ‘7’ inked behind his ear, as revealed by his tattoo artist.

In the pictures, several new designs and colours were also seen added to Jungkook’s existing tattoos. The artist also added his ‘nickname’ on Jungkook’s arm. On his arm, Jungkook added ‘Bullet Proof’ in blue over the space, which previously had an eye, he also coloured his previous black and white mic to blue. Sharing the pictures, the artist wrote, “BTS friendship tattoo ‘7’. And Cover up collection. Thank you Jungkook.”

Meanwhile, V took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the number ‘7′ on his arm. The BTS member wore a white outfit as he gave a close-up shot of the tattoo. So far, RM, J-Hope, and Jimin have been seen with the friendship tattoo. Jin and Suga are yet to reveal their tattoos.