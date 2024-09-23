Seoul: BTS’ V and J-Hope got snapped at IU’s Seoul concert as the duo took a well-deserved break from their busy military schedule to enjoy IU’s concert. On September 22, V attended the final show of her HEREH World Tour in Seoul, accompanied by fellow bandmate J-Hope, to show his support for the talented soloist.

Fans were delighted to see V’s enthusiastic reaction during IU’s performance of her latest collaboration, Love wins all and later as they all posed together for pictures backstage. Along with them Lee Jong Suk too was seen cheering IU on!

For those who may not know, J-Hope enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023. He is currently in the final month of his mandatory service and is set to be discharged on October 17, 2024.

Taking a well-deserved break after rigorous training in military, V was also spotted enjoying the event, and the duo later took photos with IU. The BTS fandom was thrilled to see the two members together for the first time since June 2024. Their last reunion was on the day BTS’ Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.