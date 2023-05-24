BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Star Lisa Set Internet on Fire With Their Viral Photo; Post Crosses 1 Million Likes In 9 Minutes

Paris: BTS and BLACKPINK fans are looking for their dropped jaws after photos and videos of Kim Taehyung aka V and Lisa from a party in France surfaced online. The K-pop idols, joined by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, are at Cannes and are expected to walk the red carpet this week. But before they do, V and Lisa made their way to CELINE Cannes 2023 dinner and Naomi Campbell’s birthday party, taking everyone’s breath away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Twinning in black, V and Lisa were seen posing with fellow international artists throughout the night. However, one photo from their outing that is breaking the internet is of V and Lisa posing alone. The duo looked nothing less than hot shot models as they posed together. The photo, coming as no surprise, went viral.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’ Taehyung in new photo from Cannes. pic.twitter.com/G6notXlEcG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

Lisa, Park Bogum, Ju Jingyi, and Taehyung at Celine Cannes 2023 Dinner. pic.twitter.com/frCbpWC6jR — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 23, 2023

Park Bogum, BLACKPINK Lisa, and BTS Taehyung at the Celine Cannes 2023 Dinner. pic.twitter.com/V5VsLTNJYS — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 23, 2023

In the photos, V and Lisa can be seen posing with Park Bogum, Future ( rapper ), and Jung Jingyi ( actress ). His post crossed 1 million likes in 9 minutes. BTS ARMY reacted to the photos that he shared. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans have been reacting to the photos and sharing them on Twitter. Both Lisa and V are trending on social media.