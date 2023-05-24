BTS' V and BLACKPINK Star Lisa
BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Star Lisa Set Internet on Fire With Their Viral Photo; Post Crosses 1 Million Likes In 9 Minutes

By Pragativadi News Service
Paris: BTS and BLACKPINK fans are looking for their dropped jaws after photos and videos of Kim Taehyung aka V and Lisa from a party in France surfaced online. The K-pop idols, joined by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, are at Cannes and are expected to walk the red carpet this week. But before they do, V and Lisa made their way to CELINE Cannes 2023 dinner and Naomi Campbell’s birthday party, taking everyone’s breath away.

Twinning in black, V and Lisa were seen posing with fellow international artists throughout the night. However, one photo from their outing that is breaking the internet is of V and Lisa posing alone. The duo looked nothing less than hot shot models as they posed together. The photo, coming as no surprise, went viral.

In the photos, V and Lisa can be seen posing with Park Bogum, Future ( rapper ), and Jung Jingyi ( actress ). His post crossed 1 million likes in 9 minutes. BTS ARMY reacted to the photos that he shared. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans have been reacting to the photos and sharing them on Twitter. Both Lisa and V are trending on social media.

