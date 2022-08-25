BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Member Jennie Dating Rumours Ignite Again

Seoul: BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie’s dating rumours are making headlines yet again. After an alleged picture of two individuals looking like Jennie and Taehyung at a hair salon went viral online, an alleged picture of two people looking like the K-pop stars has leaked online. This time, it is claimed that the picture was taken at Kim Taehyung’s house.

In the alleged picture, two individuals resembling Taehyung and Jennie were seen posing in front of the mirror. While the man is busy on the phone, the woman is taking a mirror selfie. Fans think it could be an edited picture. However, they are hoping that either HYBE or YG Entertainment issues a statement soon.

Earlier this week, YG Entertainment issued a statement after pictures claiming Jennie and Taehyung were together at a salon and many pointed out that the K-pop stars would be in the US at the same time. Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album.”