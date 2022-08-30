Seoul: BTS and BLACKPINK fans are at unrest ever since rumours of V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie dating surfaced online. For a few weeks now, it is claimed that the two K-pop idols are secretly dating. To top it off, alleged pictures of people looking similar to Taehyung and Jennie were leaked by a Twitter account going by the handle @gurumiharibo.

So these are all the pictures leaked by user gurumiharibo, as per that user proof that Tae and Jennie are indeed dating and both are receiving so much hate. @bts_bighit "PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW" @ygofficialblink protect Jennie. Release a statement now wether confirming or denying!! pic.twitter.com/afiRBWfNQA — WinBright🐰💚☀️ (@WinBright2123) August 29, 2022

While HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to address these alleged pictures and claims of Taehyung and Jennie dating, the account that leaked the alleged private pictures of the duo has now been suspended.

BTS fans had been quite vociferous about the whole matter. All the pics were leaked from the side of Jennie Kim apparently which made BTS ARMYs furious. They have been bombarding HYBE to Protect Kim Taehyung and his privacy. In the mean time, it is being speculated that the iCloud of Kim Jennie’s phone could have been hacked by someone. This is why her alleged private pics with Kim Taehyung is being leaked. This has become a matter of concern for fans.