BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s pics from the PTD Seoul concert prove he is ‘The Visual King’

Seoul: BTS members Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope concluded their Seoul concert a couple of days ago.

However, BTS ARMY across the globe is still reeling in the memories of watching the concert online, in cinema halls or the live play.

BTS ARMY was seen wheezing over RM’s out of sync verses, Jin’s cuteness, J-Hope’s style, Suga’s swag, Jimin’s tattoos, Taehyung’s visuals and Jungkook’s superstar aura. Well, each of them displayed everything.

But today, we will be talking about V aka Kim Taehyung’s visuals. Remember, on one of the concert days, ‘God of visuals’ had been trending on Twitter.