BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung surprises ARMY with a video on his birthday

Seoul: South Korean boyband BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is celebrating his 28th birthday today, December 30. Taehyung has enlisted in the military on 11th December this year. He enlisted with Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook and Park Jimin aka Jimin. This is the first time he will not be celebrating his birthday with his family. But hosted a special surprise for BTS ARMY on his special day.

The now-viral video was dropped on X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of BTS. The visual clip captures V walking on the street and recording himself. The translated version of what he said was, “Hello. Today is my birthday.” The hashtags that followed indicated that the video was a “present” that he “prepared ahead of time” as a surprise for his fans aka the BTS Army. V was dressed in a black ensemble and wrapped a polka-dotted mauve muffler around his neck.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, the BTS Army could not contain their excitement and rallied into the comment section, reacting to the post.

V enlisted in the military on December 11. The group’s leader RM also joined on the same date. Recently the duo’s first picture from the army camp started circulating online, whipping up a storm. Both were seen posing for the camera wearing military costumes. Soon after the post surfaced, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the blue badge on V’s uniform, indicating that he was promoted to the rank of platoon commander in the regiment.

Currently, all the BTS members including V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin are serving in the military. Reports claim that the septet would be reuniting sometime in 2025.