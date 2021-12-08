BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Rules Instagram! Breaks Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie’s Records

Seoul: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has once again proved that he is everyone’s favourite across the world.

Kim Taehyun crossed one million followers in just 40 minutes after the boyband’s members launched their individual Instagram accounts.

With this, the k-pop singer has broken the record of popular actor Angelina Jolie to reach this milestone in a record time.

Apart from this, Kim has also become the fastest person to reach 10 million followers within 24 hours. The record was earlier held with the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. Currently, the singer’s Instagram account has reached 17.8 million followers.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are now on a short break during which they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’.