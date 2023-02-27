BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Returns On Instagram With Another Photo Dump

Seoul: After over 70 days of a dry spell on Instagram, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back with another photo dump for the fans.

V raised excitement regarding his possibly upcoming projects by revealing a collection of unique, artistic photos on his personal Instagram.

From revealing half of his face in a close-up photo, a black-and-white photo of himself sitting in a room filled with unknown people, a photo of his back side with him sitting beside a window, and more, V raised excitement for a potential new project that he may be preparing for.

Look at some of V’s photos below!

Yet what caught the attention of some members of the ARMY is a snap that looks like Taehyung is on the set of a music video shoot. With a number of people gathered in a sandy location, the smoke along with the night sky certainly looks like it can belong in a music video. Many fans of Twitter wondered if this was the vocalist dropping hints of his first solo album, what they have dubbed KTH1.

Whether the BTS vocalist will indeed drop his solo album or not is yet to be seen. If he does, it will mark his debut as a solo artist. He will follow in the footsteps of fellow members Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope), who released Jack in the box in 2022, followed by the leader of the group Kim Namjoon’s (A.K.A. RM) Indigo, also released in the same year. Meanwhile, Min Yoongi (better known as Suga) is set to embark on his first solo tour, and Park Jimin is going to make his solo debut on March 24 with FACE.