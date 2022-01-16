BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Billie Eilish To Achieve THIS Major Feat On Instagram

Seoul: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung continues to dominate social media as he became the first South Korean celebrity to have four posts with 17 million likes on Instagram, joining talented singer Billie Eilish and ace footballer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only four people globally to have four posts with over 17 Million likes on the platform.

V is also the “the First, Fastest and Only Asian Act to reach 18 million likes” on Instagram with his pet dog Yeontan’s post. Apart from this, BTS singer Kim is also the fastest person to reach 10 million followers in 24 hours. The record was earlier held with the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston.

BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM joined Instagram on December 6, 2021. All seven BTS members joined the social media platform individually. Their accounts are verified and share a glimpse into their personal life. Prior to this, BTS boys used to communicate with fans only through Twitter, Weverse and Vlive.