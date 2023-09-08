BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Drops ‘Slow Dancing’ Video and Debut Solo Album Layover 

Seoul: BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung finally makes his much-awaited album debut with ‘Layover’. The album is his first official music release since ‘Christmas Tree,’ an OST he released for ‘Our Beloved Summer’. After dropping two pre-releases, ‘Love Me Again,’ and ‘Rainy Days,’ this is the third video from the album, for the title track ‘Slow Dancing.’

The music video for ‘Slow Dancing’ is just like the song, very calming and has a 1970s vibe to it. As described earlier, the song is a very 70s romantic soul-style track that exudes a laid back and free-spirited feeling. V is seen vibing free-style to the music, to the atmosphere and to the feeling, almost surrendering himself to the moment.

The video also sees Yeontan’s cameo. It seems to be speaking about the possibilities of romance and love, as V, with a bunch of colleagues, friends, is far away in an isolated location.

The other songs from the album are ‘Blue,’ ‘For Us,’ and ‘Slow Dancing Piano ver.’. A teaser for ‘Blue’ was released much earlier and the song’s official music video is expected to drop next week.

Meanwhile, V has shown a different, a more matured side to him in his first album ‘Layover’. The artist has requested fans to listen to the album in the same order it has been released for the best experience. V has been appearing on several variety shows in South Korea to promote his album.