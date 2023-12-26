BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Collabs American singer UMI for new single Wherever U R

Seoul: BTS’ vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung joins forces with American R&B songstress UMI for a brand new track titled Wherever U R. The second youngest member of the group who will soon be collaborating with South Korea’s soloist IU has yet another collaboration on his plate. On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an update on his upcoming project. This unique collaboration blends V’s soulful singing with UMI’s smooth melodies to create a beautiful romantic tune.

As confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC and UMI's official Twitter accounts, the single is scheduled for release on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM PST or December 30, 2023, at 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST.

As confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC and UMI’s official Twitter accounts, the single is scheduled for release on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM PST or December 30, 2023, at 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST. The announcement has ignited a wave of excitement across social media platforms, with fans of BTS and UMI eagerly anticipating the upcoming collaboration.

The song itself features calming lyrics that evoke memories of Sundays and old pictures, capturing moments in the basement. It conveys a yearning for conversation and expresses the desire to connect more frequently despite the swift passage of time. The teaser poster adopts the format of a reminder wall commonly seen on desktops, featuring an aesthetic gray background that adds to the charm and theme of the upcoming single.

Before the release, the singer-songwriter of Love Me Again began engaging with ARMYs on Instagram on November 21, 2023. Playfully hinting at a spoiler exclusively for fans, he shared a video of himself rehearsing what seemed to be a catchy and enjoyable tune.