BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Channels Mr Darcy For ‘Veautiful Days’

Seoul: BTS’ singer V aka Kim Taehyung, photo folio made by BigHit Music’ Me, Myself, and V’, titled “Veautiful Days”, exudes an old and classic retro look.

For his ‘Me, Myself, and V’ photo folio, titled “Veautiful Days,” Taehyung travels back in time and channels a classic British gentleman living an idyllic life in his luxurious country house, surrounded by beauty and elegance.

Two mood samplers and a concept film were released, all directed by Mr. Veautiful himself. The mix of innocence and luxury was a concept that suited Taehyung perfectly.

Fans went crazy over the historical-themed videos and were excited about the photo folio’s release.

Comments comparing him to ‘Mr. Darcy’ and ‘Bridgerton’ trended on Twitter as fans pointed out how Taehyung looks like he came straight out of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and other historical fiction.