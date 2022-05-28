BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung & Blackpink’s Jennie fuel dating rumours as they return to social media

Seoul: Amid the dating rumours of BTS V and BLACPINK Jennie, the two returned to social media on the same day.

V posted a black and white photo of himself on his personal Instagram. Just a few minutes ago, Jennie also shared two photos of BLACKPINK. It was the first social media update after their alleged dating rumours.

On May 22, one photo of a man and woman -allegedly V and JENNIE- sitting in a car and driving Jeju Island was posted on an online community. Some fans were convinced as Jennie and V shared photos of their Jeju trip on social media.

While V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie haven’t reacted to the rumors yet, media outlet Chosun quoted Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment saying, “We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.” BTS’s agency HYBE hasn’t commented on the dating rumours as well.

Rumours are also rife that Jennie has broken up with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.