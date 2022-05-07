BTS unveils lead single ‘Yet To Come’, promotion schedule for comeback album ‘Proof’

Seoul: BTS has now announced the lead single of their upcoming album titled Proof. The announcement came days after they dropped a logo teaser for the album and confirmed its release date.

The members, via their agency Big Hit Music, revealed that the lead single is titled Yet To Come. The Bangtan Boys also revealed the cover of the single, featuring the title of the track along with the tease ‘The Most Beautiful Moment.’

In a follow-up post, BTS announced their upcoming schedule for the album. Fans will first get an update on Proof on May 9, 2022, — the tracklist reveal — followed by concept photos, teasers and finally the song’s release. While the song releases on June 10, the announcement featured a question mark on the date June 13, 2022, which marks their ninth debut anniversary, hinting at a surprise in making.