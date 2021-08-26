BTS to release remix of chart-topping single ‘Butter’ with rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Seoul: Following their reign on Billboard Hot 100 chart weeks after week with their second English single ‘Butter’, South Korean group BTS will drop a remix version of the song with rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the featuring artist.

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to release the BTS Butter remix song. In a recent court hearing, the Grammy-winning singer has been allowed to release the revamped version of the popular BTS song. Earlier, Stallion had alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the song.

The news of Butter remix release comes from the South Korean K-pop group, BTS itself. They took to their official Twitter handle and shared the joyful news with fans.

In a statement released on social networking site Weverse by BTS’ label BIGHIT Music, it read, “‘Butter’ by BTS has had the singular honor of reaching no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine times, the most by any song to date in 2021. To celebrate this historic BTS milestone that was made possible by our fans, we would like to announce the release of a new ‘Butter’ remix version.”

“‘Butter’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) features the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing of three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion with the exceptional personality of BTS showcased in the original song to create an even richer experience for all listeners,” it further read.

After its release in May, “Butter” became the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours. It also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release on the platform.