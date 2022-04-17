BTS To Release New Album In June

BTS will release their new album in the month of June, the group’s agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Sunday.

BTS’s agency took to Twitter to post a montage video teasing something special coming on June 10.

The BTS members on Sunday wrapped their four concerts in Las Vegas. They performed their tracks at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and April 15-16.

The members are scheduled to return to South Korea on Monday.