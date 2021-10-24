BTS To Hold Online Concert ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ Sunday

Seoul: BTS will put on a special concert event called “Permission to Dance On Stage.” The concert will be an online event and will be livestreamed for fans. Here is how ARMY can watch BTS’ virtual “Permission to Dance On Stage” concert.

The announcement was made on the global fan community platform Weverse, accompanied by a vibrant poster in the key color of “Butter” CD single that includes “Permission to Dance,” heightening the excitement for the event. According to a statement released by their company BIGHIT Music on social networking platform Weverse on September 24, it read, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” will be held on Sunday, October 24 as an online live-streaming event. Wherever you are, that’s where our stage will be! Join in and dance together. We don’t need permission to dance. We will provide additional notices with details on reserving your online streaming tickets.”

This marks the band’s first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. The show, which was viewed across 191 countries/regions, incorporated cutting edge technologies such as AR, XR that enabled BTS to closely interact with the fans through the “ARMY on Air” fan event.

A multi-view live streaming service will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis, Big Hit Music added. The upcoming online event is taking place after the group scrapped its planned ‘BTS Map of the Soul Tour’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the online concert, BTS will, for the first time in two year, have live in-person concerts in Los Angeles next month. ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA’ will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. All tickets for the event are already sold out.

What is LIVE PLAY?

LIVE PLAY is an in-person live broadcast event where you can watch the concert in real-time on a separate screen. For this special event, the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” concert taking place in the LA SoFi Stadium will be shown in real-time on the big screen at the YouTube Theater adjacent to the stadium. Through central control of the BTS official light sticks on site (*limited to Official Light Stick VER.3 or Special Edition) ARMY will be able to get together and vividly feel the moment of the concert. In addition, there will be various programs such as on-site events prior to the live broadcast to enjoy the concert even more.

Event Information

Event: BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE PLAY in LA

When: November 27 (Sat), November 28 (Sun), December 1 (Wed), December 2 (Thu)

Where: YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

Purchase at: Ticketmaster

For more information, please check Ticketmaster website