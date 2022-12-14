BTS to be included in commemorative Korean national stamps releasing next year

Seoul: In the New Year, stamps containing the world-famous idol group BTS and Korea’s representative character Pororo will be issued. The Korea Post Office of the Ministry of Science and ICT announced today its plan to issue a total of 23 commemorative stamps in 2023, including BTS commemorative stamps.

Commemorative stamps are issued to commemorate historically important figures, events, or significant events, and about 20 types are issued each year. The commemorative stamp issuance plan is deliberated and selected by the Stamp Issuance Deliberation Committee, which is composed of university professors and other experts. BTS commemorative stamps will be issued in the first half of next year under the theme of ‘Record of Youth’. The specific stamp design will be decided in consultation with HYBE, the agency.

Since its first airing in 2003, the commemorative stamp of Pororo, which has become a representative character in Korea, contains the meaning of gratitude and celebration for love around the world. There are beautiful Korean stamps to promote the importance of Hangeul, unfamiliar but beautiful vegetable flowers, and bees that play an important role in the ecosystem.