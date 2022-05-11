BTS Taehyung Drops New Romantic Track, Breaks Hearts By Revealing He’s Deleting It

Seoul: BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has revealed he’s throwing away yet another song he created. However, not before he gives ARMYs a chance to listen to it.

In recent times, TaeTae has revealed he has recorded and deleted a number of songs. These compositions, which appear to be demo versions, are often rumoured to be a part of his mixtape — dubbed KTH1.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (KST), the Christmas Tree singer logged into Weverse to reply to a couple of fans.

Soon, he took to Twitter and shared a couple of videos in which he was seen seated on his workstation, dressed in a smart white tee with rolled-up sleeves and casually sipping on water while the unreleased track played in the background. Taehyung was heard singing the track in English. The romantic track featured the lines like: “And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but 4evermore, I love you.”