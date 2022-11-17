BTS Taehyung aka V Arrives In Paris For Mystery Project; Goes Shirtless For Run Bts Challenge

Seoul: BTS Taehyung aka V was spotted at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday, leading to fans speculating that he was all set to join bandmate Jungkook who will participate in the opening ceremony at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, Taehyung arrived in Paris for mystery project.

BTS released the choreography video on YouTube recently, and kicked off the #RunBTSchallenge which is going viral on social media. Several K-pop stars, including TXT’s Yeonjun, have taken the challenge already, showing off their moves to the well-choreographed song.

While copying the choreography is not easy, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook seems to have given it his own spin.

Soon after, fellow band member Kim Taehyung (stage name V) posted an IG story with a filter that showed him from the shoulder up. V did not dance to the song, he just vibed to it and stuck out his tongue in the end. He appeared to be wearing nothing. Expectedly, ARMYs went into a meltdown with both the social media updates of the Bangtan members.