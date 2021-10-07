BTS’ Suga’s “Daechwita” Becomes His 1st MV As Agust D To Reach 300 Million Views

Seoul: BTS member Suga’s music video for “Daechwita” that was released under the name Agust D surpassed 300 million views on YouTube at approximately 9:35 a.m. KST on October 7.

This is about one year, 4 months, 14 days, and 16 hours since the music video’s release on May 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

Daechwita is Suga’s first solo music video to hit 300 million views. Of solo music videos by BTS members, it is the second to achieve this feat following J-Hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” and also the fastest to do so.