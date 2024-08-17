BTS’ Suga’s broadcast ban possibility addressed; K-media apologises for incorrect CCTV footage

Seoul: The fallout from BTS member Suga’s DUI incident shows no signs of abating. From non-stop protests demanding his removal from the band to online challenges that mimic the incident, the public discourse surrounding the matter has been intense with fans rallying in defence of the rapper.

Meanwhile, addressing the ‘ban’ on the artist, KBS has confirmed that it will adhere to its Broadcast Appearance Review Committee guidelines. This comes on the heels of another top K-media apologising for their misreporting of the wrong CCTV footage.

Following the Daechwita rapper’s DUI on August 7th, KBS has confirmed that they are currently considering whether to hold a Broadcast Appearance Review Committee meeting to discuss his future on the channel.

The channel’s guidelines typically bar individuals involved in illegal activities or major social controversies from appearing on air. However, the decision on whether to hold such a meeting is still pending as per Ilgan Sports. “We are undecided on holding such a meeting for BTS’s Suga,” KBS mentioned.