Seoul: BTS rapper Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, has reportedly been fined in connection with a drunk driving case. The incident occurred in early August, where Suga was caught driving an e-scooter under the influence in Seoul. A month later, prosecutors have closed the case without a trial, opting for a summary order.

According to reports, Suga’s blood alcohol level was 0.227%, much higher than the legal limit of 0.08% for license revocation in South Korea. On August 23, the BTS star was questioned for three hours at Yongsan Police Station. He admitted to his mistake and later apologized to his fans. The fine amount has not been disclosed.

In South Korea, a driver with a blood alcohol level above 0.08% faces fines ranging from 5-10 million won or up to two years in jail. Suga’s case was resolved with a fine, avoiding any further legal proceedings.

Now, the latest report states that the K-pop idol has to pay a 15 million KRW fine for drunk driving an electric scooter. This new update comes after almost a month and 5 days since the incident first caused a stir.