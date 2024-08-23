BTS’ Suga Speaks To Media At Police Station About His Drunk Driving Incident

Seoul: For the first time since his ‘driving under influence’ controversy, Suga has appeared before police for questioning and spoken to media.

Responding to the summons, Suga came to the police station at around 7:45 pm KST after completing his public service duties. Suga did not avoid the media upon reaching the police station. He stopped briefly, bowed his head down and talked about the incident.

BTS rapper apologised for the entire controversy and disappointing his fans. He said that he is reflecting on the incident. He also assured to undergo the investigations sincerely and apologised once more before heading inside the station for investigation.

Suga, member of global band BTS, is under investigation for riding an electric scooter while being intoxicated.

The police detected alcohol on him and brought him to the nearest station. They discovered a 0.227% alcohol level in his bloodstream. Investigations are currently underway.