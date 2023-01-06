BTS’ SUGA, Shin Dong Yup recall first drink on Suchwita; Fans rave about rapper’s shirtless photos

Seoul: BTS member SUGA has returned to our screens with more fun, insights, chat, and alcohol through his own talk show. Previously introduced as ‘Suchwita’, it stands for ‘Time to get drunk with SUGA’.

As previously teased, the drinking-talk show returned for its second episode and officially its first guest. Introduced as “South Korea’s top MC who’s well-versed in both taste and style” by SUGA, comedian, host, and popular TV personality Shin Dong Yup was invited. SUGA further clarified that while the show is called ‘Drinking with SUGA’, non-drinking guests may also bring tea for some fun chat with the rapper.

Two people, heavily focused on their careers, can never not talk about their work. Sitting in a guest’s seat, when he is usually at the other end, Shin Dong Yup’s remarks about it being comfortable strike hard. At the same time, his comments about the pressure that working with someone brings seem to hit home for SUGA who mentions how he finds it to be his responsibility for the success or failure of his collaborative work.

A particularly notable comment by soloist PSY who is SUGA’s latest collaboration for ‘That That’ finds its way into the conversation as the producer recalls being told in jest, “If the results aren’t the ones you said it would be, I’ll be coming for you.” The pressure of being a part of BTS is not lost on the members.

Suga, took to Instagram and shared a series of artistic pictures from a recent shoot. In the pictures, the rapper was seen posing shirtless but in the themes of red and blue. He shared the pictures with a monkey hiding his face emoji.

It comes as no surprise that the pictures have gone viral. Fans were truly taken by surprise to see Yoongi in this avatar.