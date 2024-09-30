Seoul: After facing nearly two months of intense media scrutiny and receiving unwavering support from his fans following his DUI incident in August, BTS’s Suga has finally been sentenced and can now breathe a little easier. A court has fined the K-pop star 15 million won for riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol, sources revealed on Monday. Now, the South Korean rapper can focus on moving forward without any additional complications.

On September 10, it was disclosed that Suga had been summarily indicted and fined by the Criminal Division 2 of the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office. Following that, media outlets reported on the fine; however, the figure remained unconfirmed, and he has now received an official sentence.

The Seoul Court issued a summary order imposing a fine of ₩15 million KRW (approximately $11,200 USD) for riding an electric scooter under the influence on August 6, 2024, according to KoreaTimes. This amount matches the prosecution’s earlier request made on September 11. A summary order is typically issued for less severe cases. If Suga chooses to contest this, he has seven days from the order to request a formal trial.

But as of now, the Daechwita rapper, who officially goes by Min Yoongi, has been let go after making a few appearances at the police station and issuing an apology after he was charged with driving an electric scooter while under the influence last month. His blood alcohol level at that time was 0.227%.