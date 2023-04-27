BTS Suga rules first-ever solo D-Day concert in USA

Suga of BTS kicked off his first-ever solo concert, D-Day in the USA today, April 27, 2023. The BTS member enthralled fans with his live performance, casually sipping a glass of whiskey and playing a piano. The tour will end on June 25, 2023. The USA leg will include Belmont Park, NY; Newark, NJ; Rosemont, IL; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA. The tour will also be held in Asia in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and Japan, apart from South Korea.

The videos from the first D-Day concert have been doing the rounds. In the videos, one can see Suga enjoying every bit of the moment with the ARMYs. His set list included songs from his latest album including Haegeum, Daechwita, Agust D, give it to me, Seesaw (Acoustic), SDL, People, People Pt.2, Moonlight, Burn It, Interlude: Shadow, BTS Cypher Pt.3, BTS Cypher 4, UGH!, ë•á (Ddaeng), HUH?!, Life Goes On, Snooze, Polar Night, AMYGDALA, D-DAY, Intro: Never Mind, and concluded with The Last.

Recently, Suga released his first solo album, D-Day by Agust D. The album dropped on Friday, April 21. The album marks the end of the Agust D trilogy following Agust D and D-2. The album includes a total of 10 tracks, including the main track “Haegeum,” and the pre-release track “People Pt.2 (feat. IU)”, “D-Day,” “HUH?! (feat. j-hope),” “AMYGDALA,” “SDL,” “Polar Night,” “Interlude : Dawn,” “Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of The Rose),” and “Life Goes On.”

Following the release of his album, SUGA’s first solo documentary film, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, also released globally on April 21 on Disney+.