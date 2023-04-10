BTS’ Suga releases track list of D-DAY

Seoul: BTS rapper and producer Suga has released the track list of his upcoming album D-DAY, and fans are having a meltdown over it as it features a collaboration of the artiste with band member and rapper J-Hope.

K-pop superband BTS member Suga, on Monday revealed the tracklist for his first solo album ‘D-Day’, with two songs respectively featuring late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and his fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope as a collaborator.

The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which – ‘Snooze’ and ‘Huh?!’ – credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively, reports Yonhap.

Also included were the pre-released song ‘People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)’, lead single ‘Haegeum’, ‘D-Day’ and ‘SDL’.

D-Day also includes the pre-release song ‘People Pt. 2’ where Suga collaborated with IU. Meanwhile, the solo album’s title track is called ‘Haegeum’ (‘í•ôê¸ˆ’), and was solely produced by the BTS member. Suga’s debut solo album D-Day will be released across platforms on April 21 at 1pm KST (9:30 IST). On the same day, the South Korean star will also release his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day.

The upcoming album set to roll out April 21 also has ‘Life Goes On’, in which Suga reinterpreted the band’s hit song of the same name with his own sensibility.

As indicated by the title, the main track ‘Haegeum’ is a song that uses the sound of a haegeum, a traditional Korean string instrument.

Suga previously used the haegeum sound in ‘Daechwita’, the lead song of his second mixtape ‘D-2’ released in 2020.

The rapper wrote and composed all the songs for the forthcoming album and led the overall production work as a producer, according to the agency.