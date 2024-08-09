BTS’ Suga Likely To Face Criminal Probe After Alleged Drunk Scooter Incident

Seoul: The controversial drunk driving case against BTS member Suga has taken a new turn. According to a Koreaboo report, the K-pop rapper will now face a “criminal investigation” over the violation of rules. Earlier this week, Suga was found guilty of riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, following which he was even held at the Yongsan Police Station. While the news was later confirmed by the band’s music label, Bit Hit Music, fans were left shocked.

As per Koreaboo, an official from the Yongsan Police Station revealed that the electric scooter Suga was riding is not classified as a personal mobility device. This categorisation makes him a direct offender, subject to criminal punishment akin to driving a car under the influence of alcohol, the outlet mentioned quoting an exclusive statement obtained by Dispatch.

“Suga was operating an electric scooter. After investigating the device, we have found that [the scooter model] is not included in the personal mobility device list. Operating a personal mobility device would result in administrative measures. It was not a personal mobility device. Therefore, he can be subject to criminal punishment for driving under the influence,” the official said. Notably, a personal mobility device is considered a device that can move an individual at a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour and weighs under 30 kg. While several e-scooters are classified as personal mobility devices, the one Suga was operating was a motorised bicycle, carrying the same weight as a car.

While the investigation schedule is yet to be formally set, the rapper could be charged under the Road Traffic Act with a fine between KRW 5.00 million (about USD 3,650) and KRW 10.0 million (about USD 7,290) or a prison sentence of 1-2 years. Suga, who is currently serving his mandatory duty, will not face extra punishment from the military.

Following the upsetting incident, Suga publicly apologised to his fans, sharing an explanation on Weverse. “I am deeply sorry to have to come to you with disappointing news. I rode an electric scooter home after drinking at dinner last night. I thought it was a short distance and didn’t realize that you can’t ride an electric scooter while intoxicated, so I violated the road traffic laws,” a part of his note read.