BTS’ SUGA helps HYBE LABELS scale upto 1 trillion KRW sales

Seoul: The BTS member made a comeback with his album D-DAY in April this year announcing his solo World Tour. The performance sales increased up to 85.4% with over 1.316 trillion KRW (approximately 1 billion USD) since last year when the agency was recovering from the loss caused by the pandemic.

It also collected 133.9 billion KRW (101.9 million USD) in operating profit. D-DAY World Tour has played a vital role in the achievement of this huge milestone in the second quarter. SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW CONCERT in Seoul and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ACT : SWEET MIRAGE tour also helped in the sales.

The agency’s artists collectively sold 22.7 million album copies in the first half which alone exceeded last year’s sales which includes albums sold by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Hwang Min Hyun, fromis_9, and SUGA. The operation profit for the second quarter saw a slight slump compared to last year, due to the BTS FESTA 2023 and Weverse Con Festival sales partially affecting it.