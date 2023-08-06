BTS’ Suga finally reveals ‘7’ tattoo on final day of D-Day concert

Seoul: BTS’ Suga finally revealed his 7 tattoo on the final day of his D-Day concert in Seoul on Sunday. The 30-year-old rapper was on stage in Seoul on August 6, when he pulled up his sleeve and fans went gaga after spotting the tattoo on his left arm . Later coming live after the end of the show, he revealed the part of his left arm and showed fans where exactly he had the friendship tattoo.

Suga was seen casually taking off his jacket on stage, while complaining that it was too hot. As the camera went ahead and focused on his left shoulder, the tattoo ‘7’ was revealed, and the cheers from the audience grew louder. He also started to get emotional with the enthusiastic fan reactions. Later, during his Weverse live session, Suga gave his fans a better glimpse of the dainty tattoo on his shoulder.

Army noticed that the tattoo was on the shoulder where Suga had got injured and it was just above his scar.

BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had all revealed their ‘7’ friendship tattoo several months ago. However, Suga’s tattoo had long remained a mystery.