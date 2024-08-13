BTS’ Suga faces new accusations amid drunk driving case

Seoul: Suga, a member of K-pop group BTS, has been accused of not participating in compulsory classes and sleeping through his obligated community service. As per a report by Koreaboo.com, the South Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang reported on Tuesday that complaints had been made against Suga as he has not been taking his social worker job seriously.

Per the portal, Suga is currently serving as a social worker instead of enlisting for military duties. An eyewitness has reportedly said that Suga neither took his obligated classes seriously, nor did he participate despite being a leader.

The eyewitness was quoted as saying, “Suga never participated during the 4-day 5-night class. He was so bad that the instructor even scolded him to which Suga nodded his head and then went back to looking at his phone before sleeping. Suga acted like he was a classroom bully trying to assert his dominance at the beginning of the school year.”

As Suga faces backlash for his recent DUI (driving under the influence) scandal, some on social media are demanding that the BTS member leave the group entirely. Amid all this, the aforementioned report also revealed that another formal complaint (A) had been filed against him, demanding that authorities investigate Suga’s time as a social worker.

As Suga faces backlash for his recent DUI (driving under the influence) scandal, some on social media are demanding that the BTS member leave the group entirely. Amid all this, the aforementioned report also revealed that another formal complaint (A) had been filed against him, demanding that authorities investigate Suga’s time as a social worker.

It said, “Suga’s DUI is a result of his poor work attitude and the military office needs to investigate his work using CCTV. We strongly urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into Suga’s work while serving as a social service worker under the Military Service Act and that any violations found be reported to the authorities and dealt with strictly.”