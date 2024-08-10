BTS’ Suga faces criminal investigation

Seoul: BTS member Suga, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has found himself in the middle of a controversy over his drunk driving. As reported by Koreaboo.com, Suga’s blood alcohol content was measured by Yongsan Police Station at 0.227 percent, eight times the legal limit. The rapper now faces criminal investigation, reportedly. He could be facing prison or paying a hefty fine – between ₩10.0 million KRW (about $7,290 USD) and ₩20.0 million KRW (about $14,600 USD).

Taking to Reddit, people have posted about the incident and what punishment Suga could face. A person wrote, “His BAC was 0.227 percent, which is insane. He told the police he had one drink which is not true. Since it’s above 0.2 percent, he faces potentially a higher fine or 2-5 years in prison. His scooter, based on the speed it can travel and weight, does not classify as a personal mobility device, so he will be investigated and facing charges akin to as if he was driving and operating a vehicle.”

A comment read, “For reference, 0.08 percent is the limit for license revocation, and 0.227 percent is what Kim Saeron’s BAC was at when she was crashing into guardrails and trees trying to drive drunk. And she got essentially blacklisted. For most people, 0.227 percent BAC is bordering on blacking out— it’s no wonder he fell over. I doubt he’ll get blacklisted, but to put it mildly, it’s a miracle he made it home uninjured and without injuring anyone else.”

Another person said, “I believe his career will be mostly fine, but there’s no way Suwitcha can come back at this point. Even if he is able to get a handle on his drinking without abstaining entirely, it’s a bad look.” Another comment read, “Most likely, he will get a fine, though. But hopefully, he reflects and maybe gets treatment.”