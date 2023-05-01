BTS’ SUGA attends first NBA match as ambassador

New York: BTS’ SUGA made his first presence at an NBA match as the association’s newest ambassador on Sunday, April 30. The idol is currently visiting the United States for his solo concert, Agust D Tour, and hence attended the semi-finals match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

In addition to his presence at the basketball match, the idol also interacted with Patrick Erwing, the renowned Jamaican-American baseball coach, who also had a significant past as a player.

SUGA was present for the match, supporting the New York Knicks. He also showed off his personalized jersey for the New York Knicks, presented by the NBA as a welcoming gift.

When ARMYs heard news of BTS’ SUGA attending the NBA’s semi-final match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, they were naturally excited and eagerly looking forward to it.

As the event rolled out, many supported him by watching the match on live stream. While SUGA’s presence in the match was exciting enough, flashes of him on the big screen and his interactions with basketball legends like Patrick Erwing had fans overflowing with pride for him.

The idol was introduced to the crowd through the big screen as a member of BTS and both the NBA and New York Knicks posted about his presence and interactions with other significant figures attending to witness the semi-finals through their various social media platforms.

In addition to NBA officially welcoming him to their family, they also wished the idol good luck on his ongoing solo tour and congratulated him on his first recently released solo album, D-Day.