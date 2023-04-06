BTS star SUGA named NBA’s Global Ambassador

New York: National Basketball Association (NBA) took to its official Twitter account on April 6 and announced BTS’ SUGA as their latest ambassador.

As an NBA Ambassador, SUGA will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond. SUGA, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the U.S. and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities.

Additionally, the NBA will have a presence throughout SUGA’s first solo world tour, collaborating around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, D-DAY. SUGA has featured basketball in several of BTS’ projects, most notably in the music video for the group’s global hit “Dynamite,” which in 2020 earned the group their first appearance at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” said SUGA. “I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with SUGA – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “We look forward to working with SUGA to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand.”

Last September, SUGA attended The NBA Japan Games 2022 Presented by Rakuten & Nissan, which featured the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards playing two preseason games, where he sat courtside and posted behind-the-scenes social media content including meet-and-greets with NBA players and legends. SUGA most recently attended the Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 12.