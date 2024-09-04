Seoul: BIGHIT MUSIC has announced that RM will be releasing his solo documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place. The highly-anticipated film is set to premiere at the prestigious 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), taking place from October 2 to 11. The recently released trailer has already generated significant buzz among fans.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place takes viewers on a deep dive into RM’s personal and artistic journey, using diverse settings and creative collaborations to explore his growth and introspection. The documentary offers a nuanced look at RM’s identity, shedding light on his role as the leader of BTS.

Directed by Lee Seok Jun and produced by HYBE, this documentary takes audiences on a compelling journey through the eight months leading up to RM’s military enlistment in November 2023. Following the release of his debut solo album, Indigo, in December 2022, the documentary also explores the creative process behind his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released this summer. Through a candid portrayal of RM’s experiences and emotions, the film highlights RM’s “journey of self-discovery as he channels his experiences and emotions into an album that showcases his distinctive sensibility and beliefs through a candid portrayal of feeling like a stranger, out of place.”

Lee Seok Jun previously contributed to BTS star J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box, including tracks like Arson and MORE.

“We are honoured to premiere RM’s documentary at the Busan International Film Festival. We hope the message RM aimed to share through his second solo album reaches everyone and that viewers find moments for reflection while watching the film,” BIGHIT MUSIC stated as quoted by Korean outlet Soompi.

The documentary will be screened at the outdoor theatre of the Busan Cinema Center. Notably, this marks the first time a K-pop documentary has been selected for the Open Cinema section with plans for a large outdoor screening, as reported by the outlet.

Right Place, Wrong Person made an impressive entrance, topping the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart in June and securing the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200. Six tracks from the album also landed in the top 10 of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. RM: Right People, Wrong Place is set to be released in theatres worldwide later this year.