Milan: BTS star Jin made a sensational debut appearance at the 2024 Milan Fashion Week, sending fans into a frenzy. The global icon, welcomed by loud cheers from his loyal fanbase, ARMY, proved to be the highlight of Gucci’s star-studded fashion show.

The star wore an iridescent knitted sweater that reflected colors from maroon to orange and purple as the star greeted photographers in the red photocall. The sweater exposed some of his chest, perfectly framing various silver necklaces, one featuring a key design, hanging from his neck.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Brown tailored pants completed the look, which was rounded off by a black Horsebit belt and the brand’s classic Horsebit loafers, also in black. Jin’s hair was styled down and in a wet-like style, covering the star’s forehead.